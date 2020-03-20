Talk show host, Andy Cohen, tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, Television personality Andy Cohen attends the 60th annual Clio Awards at The Manhattan Center in New York. Former star of “The Bachelor” Colton Underwood and talk-show host Andy Cohen have joined the growing group of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — Talk-show host Andy Cohen has joined the growing group of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The 51-year-old host of the long-running Bravo late-night show “Watch What Happens Live” said on Instagram and Twitter Friday (20 MARCH 2020) afternoon that he has also tested positive, and will not do shows from home as he had planned.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do ‘Watch What Happens Live’ from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” Cohen wrote.

Cohen joins other entertainers including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim who have tested positive for the virus amid a global pandemic.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.