Tangipahoa Parish School System superintendent diagnosed with Covid-19

Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley announced Wednesday that she is recovering after being diagnosed with what doctors consider a “mild case” of COVID-19.



Stilley sent an email to employees on Wednesday letting them know that she has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, and has been able to manage her symptoms at home.



“My doctors tell me I have a ‘mild’ case; however, that’s not how I would describe it. I can only imagine the nightmare of individuals that have ‘moderate’ to ‘severe’ symptoms that leads to hospitalization. This stuff is no joke and nothing to play around with,” Stilley said.



She said that hers is one of two cases involving employees who work at the district’s Central Office in Amite.



“Our team took great measures last night to sanitize the entire building,” Stilley said, adding that the district used disinfecting foggers overnight Tuesday. She encouraged employees to stay out of the building on Wednesday and reminded them to wash hands, disinfect work areas, and practice social distancing when they return.



District offices have been closed to the public since the third week of March due to statewide concerns over the spread of the virus.



Stilley said she wants people to know “this can happen to any of us.”



‘Luckily for me, I am improving. For some, this is not the case. I urge you to take heed of the advice to stay home. If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider immediately.’