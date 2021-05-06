Testing decline stems from vaccinations, Baker says

BOSTON (SHNS) – Testing for COVID-19 has slowed in recent weeks, a trend that Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday attributed to the state’s growing number of vaccinated residents.

The seven-day average of new molecular tests conducted in Massachusetts stood at 53,345 on Wednesday, a nearly 40 percent drop from the April 1 average of 88,039.

Asked about that change, Baker said the figures are not the result of a concrete strategy from the administration.

“As more and more people get vaccinated, fewer and fewer people are as concerned about getting tested as they might have been before,” Baker said. “Testing remains critically important and we’ve made decisions to maintain a lot of our free testing sites and our free testing partners here in Massachusetts at least throughout the month of June and into July, and we’ll see where we are at that point in time.”

Baker said the decline in testing in Massachusetts happened several weeks after a similar trend emerged in other parts of the country, noting a recent drop in daily average tests from 1.8 million to 1.1 million.