Testing sites to remain open

(NBC News) Federally-funded coronavirus test sites will not close Friday as previously planned.



The Trump administration has reversed its decision to pull funding and is instead giving states the option to take over.



President Trump wants to re-open the economy sooner rather than later, even without widespread coronavirus testing.



Health and financial experts say that’s a mistake.

“We all want it to happen as quickly as possible, we all want to avoid a false start,” says Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell has expressed his concern that a second wave of coronavirus infections could deliver another major blow to the economy if attempts to return to normal are made too early.

