Thanksgiving travel almost back to pre-pandemic levels

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Holiday travel is back and almost to pre-pandemic levels. Union Station in Springfield was filled with people traveling to their holiday destinations Wednesday morning.

“For thanksgiving I am just going to my parents house, getting together with my siblings again, cooking and playing a bunch of board games,” Kate Richardson told 22News as she was traveling to Connecticut to see family for Thanksgiving.

AAA says that this year 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving. Those numbers are close to pre-pandemic 2019, when the total number of people traveling was 56 million. This year AAA estimates that one million people will be traveling by train and bus to their Thanksgiving destinations. That’s a dramatic increase from last when when only 281,000 people traveled by those means.

Over 4.2 million people plan to fly and the majority of people, 48.3 million people will travel by car.

22News met two travelers today who will be celebrating their first Thanksgiving ever. “We’ve never celebrated this thing but we are excited,” Laura Orozco told 22News. “It’s all about being thankful and I can feel it in the air, the atmosphere of being grateful,” her friend, Lorenza Coscia continued. They’re abroad students traveling to see Coscia’s family in New York for the holiday.

Remember if you are traveling by plane or train, a mask is required. With so many people traveling, give yourself more time to get to your destination and don’t forget to pack your patience.