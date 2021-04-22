The Great Getaway: What you need to know when traveling to Maine this summer

YORK, Maine. (WWLP) – As we get closer to summer and the weather warms up more and more people are planning their summer vacations.

Maine is a popular New England travel destination and if you’re planning on going there this summer, the good news is that COVID travel restrictions have been eased for Massachusetts residents.

It’s still a little too cold to go in the water but the spring sunshine is bringing people out to the beaches along the Maine seacoast. People from all over New England and western Massachusetts come here to York, Maine.

In the short time 22News was in Maine we saw people from South Hadley and also Agawam who were taking advantage of the nice weather to get away.

“Well we’re on vacation, just checking out the sites enjoying the beautiful weather and we needed to get away for a few days so we did,” Steve Naslund said.

“We just wanted to get out it’s been such a long hard year we love Maine we love the seacoast and we love to come up here on vacation in the summer so we said we’re going to get an early start and just enjoy a gorgeous day,” Pat Stanganelli told 22News.

Nubble Lighthouse is a popular place for people to visit. Phyllis Fox has been the owner of nearby Fox’s Lobster House for more than 50 years and after a slow down early last year due to the pandemic, she is very optimistic about this season following the easing of restrictions and people getting vaccinated.

“I expect the best season ever. People are just ready to vacation, ready to be with their friends and with their family and enjoy their vacation,” Fox said.

Fox says the phone has been ringing off the hook with people asking when they will be opening for the season.

According to Maine.gov people are required to wear a cloth face covering when in public settings and should still practice physical distancing and hand hygiene to reduce the risk of COVID-19 even further.

Residents of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island or those who are fully vaccinated, are exempt from testing or quarantining when traveling to Maine.