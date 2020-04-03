1  of  6
Breaking News
Thousands of inmates to be released over coronavirus concerns in Massachusetts jails, prisons Massachusetts DPH: 192 deaths reported out of 10,402 cases of COVID-19 City of Chicopee announces first death from COVID-19, 51 confirmed cases ADVISORY ISSUED: Springfield asking residents to wear face coverings in public USPS reports 3 COVID-19 cases at Westfield Post Office 21 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers Home; 59 residents positive for COVID-19
Watch Live
Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

The scary ways researchers now think coronavirus could be spreading

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres has an update on the ways researchers think coronavirus could be spreading — through talking and breathing.

“The CDC has said for weeks that coronavirus spreads by sneezing and coughing, we know that. But now they are adding talking as well,” he said. “The problem is, we also know that people without symptoms but now it looks like they can spread it by simply talking because that virus can come out and if you are close to them, you can catch it.”

Torres explained that because asymptomatic carriers can possibly spread it by talking and breathing it’s incredibly important to maintain a six-foot distance to stay safe and keep from getting infected.

We are learning more about this virus every minute.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories