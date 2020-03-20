(WWLP) – Here’s a look at the top 3 stories on 22News for Friday, March 20.

Governor Baker is activating the Massachusetts National Guard, to support the state’s efforts in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. The order authorizes activation of up to 2,000 National Guard members across the state, who will be tasked with supporting requests from state agencies for equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties. Local cities, towns, and state agencies should submit requests for support through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Some financial relief could be on the way for people whose jobs have been affected by the outbreak. Senate Republicans introduced a trillion-dollar emergency aid package. It includes $1,200 recovery checks for individuals, and $2,400 for couples.

For individuals, the sum of the payment would fall by $5 for each $100 earned over $75,000. People who make more than $99,000 annually would not receive a check.

The checks would reduce to $600 for taxpayers who have little or no income tax liability, but have at least $2,500 in qualifying income. The income levels would be based on 2018 tax returns.

The U.S. State Department has issued its most severe warning yet. They issued a level 4 travel advisory due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unless people who have traveled abroad plan to live there indefinitely, they are being urged to return home as soon as possible. The level 4 advisory is usually issued for areas with conflict, natural disasters, or where Americans face specific risks.