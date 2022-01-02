TRAFFIC: Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing leads to traffic build up in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many are rushing to get COVID-19 testing done after the holidays as they prepare to head back to work and school, but will they be able to get tested right away?
At the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site there is currently a large volume of vehicles trying to make their way to the site before the day ends leading to traffic and delays in the Springfield area.
According to a tweet from the Springfield Police Department’s spokesperson Ryan Walsh, due to the high volume of people visiting the test site, they will restrict access temporarily to prevent traffic safety issues.