TRAFFIC: Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing leads to traffic build up in Springfield

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. The federal government is rushing protective equipment to states for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But at least in two states promised deliveries are falling far short of requests and even include expired items. Washington state has received at least two shipments and state health officials say they need more. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many are rushing to get COVID-19 testing done after the holidays as they prepare to head back to work and school, but will they be able to get tested right away?

At the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site there is currently a large volume of vehicles trying to make their way to the site before the day ends leading to traffic and delays in the Springfield area.

According to a tweet from the Springfield Police Department’s spokesperson Ryan Walsh, due to the high volume of people visiting the test site, they will restrict access temporarily to prevent traffic safety issues.