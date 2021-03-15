Travel restrictions for New England states

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Americans are once again traveling for vacation.

Every state has different travel restrictions in place in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. 22News broke it down state by state in New England to see when and if quarantine is necessary.

Every state in New England has their own COVID-19 travel restrictions when it comes to entering and staying in that state. If you plan on traveling to any of the 5 other New England states, here’s what you should keep in mind.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut and Rhode island are asked to self-quarantine for 10 days. Travelers to Connecticut who have a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to arrival or after their arrival do not have to quarantine. There is no travel-quarantine requirement for those traveling to New Hampshire from surrounding New England States.

Going to Maine? If you’re traveling from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire, you are exempted from that states test or quarantine requirement.

In Vermont, the Health Department advises against non-essential travel. All travel to and from Vermont requires quarantine.

Meantime, air travel is showing signs of rebounding. On Friday, U.S. airport passengers hit their highest level since last March. That’s still down 38 percent over pre-pandemic levels.

Dr. Fauci says it’s not time to declare victory just yet. A lot still needs to happen, including a vaccinations increase.

“If you look at the numbers that have gone down, they’ve gone down so nicely in a very steep decline. But in the last few weeks, we’ve had a plateauing of infections and the thing that concerns me, because history proves that I should be concerned, is when you get a plateau at a level around 60,000 new infections per day there’s always a risk of another surge,” said Dr. Fauci.

The CDC is studying cutting social distancing guidelines in half. Fauci said after a new statewide study of Massachusetts schools, three feet is just as safe as six.