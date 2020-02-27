Travelers begin to worry about future plans due to Coronavirus

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WWLP)- The CDC is currently conducting screenings for the Coronavirus at 20 airports across the nation.

However, none are currently happening at Bradley International Airport.

22News spoke with one traveler at Bradley who’s brother’s fiancee currently lives China. He said she hasn’t gotten the virus but told 22News how she’s been dealing with the outbreak.

“Shes in Shanghai right now and she’s out of work since they’re on leave but she’s been working online to stay on the job. They have to order food to the house and stuff but besides that, she isn’t too worried,” Simsbury, CT resident Nathan Lagan said.

He added how the Coronavirus could impact any travel plans he has in the future.

“Potentially it all depends on how big of an outbreak it really is. It’s definitely still to be determined but it definitely will if it becomes a bigger issue.”

If you have an upcoming flight that you may want to cancel because of the virus, the airport is advising you to call your airline directly.