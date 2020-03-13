Travelers getting refunds, rescheduling trips due to coronavirus fears

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s supposed to be the “Happiest place on earth,” but Disney World lovers are feeling a little somber today after the theme park announced they’ll be temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns.

“It’s sad, it’s sad. You know it’s supposed to be the happiest place in the world and it’s getting shut down but I mean again probably the smart move considering the hysteria,” Bridgefield, Connecticut resident, Andi Chakraborty told 22News.

The hysteria that some travelers we spoke to say is warranted given the rapidly changing situation of the coronavirus.

“As sad as it is I think it is fair because there are so many people in close quarters and it could spread very very fast,” UMass Amherst student, Megan Henderson told 22News.

“Kids aren’t there by themselves so all the parents all the staff, all that. You know they got to protect against all that spreading too,” East Longmeadow resident, Jeff Paoloae told 22News.

Travelers originally scheduled to go to Disney World told us they were able to reschedule their tickets with the theme park without paying a fee. Due to concerns over the coronavirus, many airlines including frontier are offering a one-time free change of people’s flights.

Some say the closing of destination locations and crowded spaces might be going too far. It’s also impacting the airline industry with the International Airline Association estimating the virus could eliminate $113-billion in airline revenue worldwide.

“Disney is at least maybe not that bad because a lot of people do go there but everything else is just extra,” Boston resident, Tarah Bernard told 22News.

Airports in general are taking extra precautions and cleaning surfaces more to try to stop the spread of the virus.

But also, officials are warning not to fly if you are sick at all.