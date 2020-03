JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Governor Tate Reeves announced the expansion of Mississippi's telehealth coverage to increase care for Mississippians to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reeves instructed the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (DOM) to expand and allow additional use of its telehealth services to limit unnecessary travel, clinic visits, and possible exposure through April 30, 2020.

"We're not taking any chances. We are taking every step necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure public health throughout Mississippi. This is about protecting our doctors, our nurses, our healthcare workers, and all Mississippians. Increasing telehealth services across Mississippi limits the potential for exposure and helps combat the spread throughout our communities," said Reeves.