Trump announces new coronavirus “testing blueprint”

(NBC News) The federal government has announced a plan to help states ramp up coronavirus testing.



The new “blueprint” to help states includes setting up more coronavirus test sites in stores and minority communities to double testing from one to two percent.

Critics say that isn’t nearly enough.

“Two percent of Americans getting tested every month, way too little,” says Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr. Ashish Jha. “It would take us four years to test every American.”

Ten states are starting to reopen against federal guidelines, under pressure from business owners and unemployed workers.



