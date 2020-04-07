Trump pushes back on report outlining supply shortages

(NBC News) President Trump pushed back Monday against a new report that hospitals are facing a critical shortage of supplies to fight the coronavirus outbreak.



The new Department of Health and Human Services inspector general’s report of 300 hospitals nationwide shows their current top concern is critical a shortage of supplies, including coronavirus test kits.



President Trump says that’s not entirely Washington’s problem.

“States are supposed to be doing testing. Hospitals are supposed to be doing testing. Do you understand that? We’re the federal government. We’re the federal government. We’re not supposed to stand on street corners doing testing,” the president said.



With nearly two million tests done so far and more than 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the nation’s death toll has topped 10,000.

