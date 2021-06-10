Twitter account that alerts you on vaccine appointments availability turning off

BOSTON (SHNS) – When the competition for the very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses was at its height and the state’s technology left residents frustrated and still unvaccinated, several private efforts stepped in to fill the void.

One of them, the Twitter account @vaccinetime, sent notifications to its followers –including Cabinet secretaries and state lawmakers — when vaccine appointments became available, helping people all over the state secure coveted doses.

Hi everyone! Dan here. With vaccines now readily available in Massachusetts I’m going to turn off vaccinetime, please see https://t.co/h6nZxh411T for help finding a vaccine if you still need one. Thanks for following! — vaccinetime (@vaccinetime) June 10, 2021

On Wednesday night, the account’s creator announced that he was turning it off since vaccine appointments are now widely available. Hundreds of people responded to the tweet sharing their success stories.

“A heartfelt thanks to you for creating this incredibly valuable resource! I was able to help numerous family members & friends obtain their vax appointments using this tool when the process was total utter chaos,” one woman wrote. “You’ve literally made a difference in people’s lives.”

Before signing off, @vaccinetime said anyone who still needs to get vaccinated should visit https://vaxfinder.mass.gov for help.