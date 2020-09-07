U of New Hampshire: Frat party source of 11 COVID cases

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The president of the University of New Hampshire says 11 cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been traced to a fraternity party.
In a Sunday letter to the university community, UNH President James Dean said more than 100 students and non-students attended the Aug. 29 party at the Theta Chi fraternity.
Dean called the party “reckless behavior” that could force the Durham school to switch to a fully remote learning mode. He called the party reprehensible.
Student conduct charges will be pursued against the organizers of the party and all students who attended the event.
Dean ordered a moratorium on any in-person gatherings of any size within the fraternity, or sorority system or other social groups.