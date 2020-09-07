U of New Hampshire: Frat party source of 11 COVID cases

In this photo taken Wednesday April 6, 2016 students walk past the historic Thompson Hall at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. The water system serving the University is among more than two dozen in New Hampshire that have exceeded the federal lead standard at least once in the last three years.(AP Photo/Jim Cole)

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The president of the University of New Hampshire says 11 cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been traced to a fraternity party.

In a Sunday letter to the university community, UNH President James Dean said more than 100 students and non-students attended the Aug. 29 party at the Theta Chi fraternity.

Dean called the party “reckless behavior” that could force the Durham school to switch to a fully remote learning mode. He called the party reprehensible.

Student conduct charges will be pursued against the organizers of the party and all students who attended the event.

Dean ordered a moratorium on any in-person gatherings of any size within the fraternity, or sorority system or other social groups.