U.S.-Canadian border reopens for fully vaccinated Americans

(WWLP) – If you want to travel to Canada, you now can, but you must be fully vaccinated to go.

As of Monday night, the borders to Canada are open for Americans to shop, vacation or visit. You will need to have your final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered at least 14 days earlier before crossing the border.

You will also need to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before arriving in the country.

Katie Malgioglio of Northampton told 22News, “I think I would be a little nervous because of the Delta variant. I think it’s good that the borders are opening, as long as we are being safe and if we are all getting vaccinated and wearing our masks.”



Travelers will also have to submit personal information to ‘Arrive-Can,’ including proof of vaccination, within 72 hours of border travel.