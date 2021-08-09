U.S.-Canadian border reopens for fully vaccinated Americans

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – If you want to travel to Canada, you now can, but you must be fully vaccinated to go.

As of Monday night, the borders to Canada are open for Americans to shop, vacation or visit. You will need to have your final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered at least 14 days earlier before crossing the border.

You will also need to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before arriving in the country.

Katie Malgioglio of Northampton told 22News, “I think I would be a little nervous because of the Delta variant. I think it’s good that the borders are opening, as long as we are being safe and if we are all getting vaccinated and wearing our masks.”

Travelers will also have to submit personal information to ‘Arrive-Can,’ including proof of vaccination, within 72 hours of border travel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today