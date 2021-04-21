U.S. maintains COVID-19 advisories for most international countries

(WWLP) – International travel poses coronavirus exposure risks even for those who are fully vaccinated because of COVID-19 variants.

If you are planning on traveling overseas, the US State Department has COVID-19 travel advisories for most countries. The advisories are categorized in levels, the lowest 1 at exercise normal precautions to 4 do not travel.

TRAVEL ADVISORY MAP

For example, the United Kingdom is at a 3, and travelers are asked to reconsider travel because of the risk of COVID-19.

“If you’re traveling internationally use the resources of a travel agent,” said Sandra Marsian of AAA Pioneer Valley. “This is an ever-changing situation and they can make sure to make cancelations or changes easy for you.”

Marsian says that people should also know what is open and what is closed in the country of their destination.

“You want to make sure that you are setting your expectations accordingly so you are not disappointed when you get to your destination,” said Marsian. “That pool sidebar that you liked isn’t open because they just don’t have the staffing or the ability to make sure that they can service all of those areas.”

When you return to the United States, you are still required to produce a negative COVID-19 viral test result no more than 3 days before travel and before you board a flight back.