U.S. preparing ahead of COVID-19 vaccinations approval for children ages 5 to 11

Sarah Staffiere adjusts a face covering on her daughter, Natalie, before school, Thursday, Oct. 7, 20211, in Waterville, Maine. Staffiere, a senior laboratory instructor at Colby College, said she will be relieved when her two children can be vaccinated. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In anticipation of vaccine approval for kids ages 5 through 11, the Biden Administration is already rolling out plans on how to vaccinate 28 million children.

The administration is trying to get ahead of the distribution process, pending approval from the FDA and CDC. There are 189 million eligible Americans fully vaccinated; four and half million of those people are here in Massachusetts, but these number exclude kids ages 5 to 11. The FDA expected to approve vaccine for this group in the next few weeks.

Marty Gray, a resident from Ludlow told 22News, “Its tough to know, knowing nothing about the process and how the vaccines are but if its gone through the approval, I would probably lean towards saying its okay. I don’t think I would be allowing my child to have it because I think if he gets it, he would be fine anyways.”

According to the American Association of Pediatrics, out of 45 states reporting, children made up 0 to 0.25 percent of all COVID-19 deaths. 7 of those states reported 0 child deaths. However, health officials say when it comes to kids, its more about preventing the spread.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Roose from Mercy Medical Center added, “It is an important thing for our community, because this population while they might not get as sick as some of the older population, they have been a source of spreading the virus to others all throughout the pandemic.” Dr. Roose said this vaccine is more important now that school is back in person.

According to the White House, the administration plans to get vaccine doses to schools and community centers so getting kids vaccinated is both accessible and convenient Vaccine shipments will have a storage life of 10 weeks at a standard refrigerator temperature and also include smaller needle sizes.

The administration will be working closely with state and local leaders to implement a quick and seamless distribution. The administration has obtained enough vaccines for 28 million children, for once it’s been approved.