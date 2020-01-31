U.S. telling Americans not to travel to China

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The U.S. is taking caution due to the increased risk of the coronavirus.

There are currently more than 8,000 cases of the virus in China alone and more than 100 cases in 18 other countries across the globe. The virus has resulted in 213 deaths according to CNN.

An interactive map of Coronavirus spread from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering:

The U.S. State Department issued its highest level warning, telling Americans not to travel to China.

Even though you may not be able to travel directly to China from Bradley International Airport, travelers told 22News they’re still taking the necessary steps to protect themselves from the virus.

22News spoke with a Connecticut man who was traveling to Atlanta, an airport with several international flights.

“Even if just stopping by and taking another flight, you might get infected. So, definitely, I think people should take this more serious, more serious than what we are taking in the U.S. because we are getting people from China or people who have traveled through China.” Christian Yanes

The CDC recommends staying away from heavily impacted areas and using the same kinds of measures you’d use to avoid the flu and other illnesses, like frequently washing your hands.

“It’s good to hear that they are taking precautions and doing temperature screenings and trying to be proactive about the travelers they are getting from other parts of the world and busier airports so I hope we can know enough in terms of public health to hopefully contain it.” Lily Granville

Latest News: