1  of  61
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Career Tec Chicopee Public Schools Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Shelburne Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield High School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Uber to suspend accounts of drivers, riders who have coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Uber is adding new precautions as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, including suspending accounts of drivers and riders who have the illness.

Uber announced Thursday that they are taking the following steps to prevent the spread of the virus:

  • Temporarily suspending the accounts of drivers and riders who have the coronavirus.
  • Uber is consulting with an epidemiologist and adding more disinfectants for their vehicles.
  • Customers can now ask Uber Eats delivery drivers to leave food at their door.
  • Any driver or delivery person who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is individually asked to self-isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold. 
  • Uber is also protecting the current Uber Pro status for all drivers for the remainder of this qualifying period.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also released a statement saying, “The safety and well-being of everyone who uses Uber is always our priority.”

Currently, there are nearly 126,400 confirmed cases of the virus globally. More than 60,000 people who have contracted the disease have recovered.

U.S. cases have ballooned this week, nearly tripling since Monday at more than 1,300.

Click here for more information from Uber.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories