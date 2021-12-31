UConn announces spring semester will begin with remote classes

STORRS, Conn. (WWLP) – As the pandemic intensifies across the nation, states are hitting record breaking positive case rates, which is leading schools to consider going remote for the new year.

The University of Connecticut announced late Thursday night it will begin its spring semester with remote classes.

The plan is to delay residential move-in dates and introduce a COVID-19 booster shot requirement for students. The first two weeks of the spring 2022 semester will be online only and residential move-in day will be pushed back by two weeks.