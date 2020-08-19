UConn students evicted from campus after crowded dorm party

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut officials have evicted several students from on-campus housing after learning of a crowded dormitory room party with no mask wearing or social distancing in violation of the school’s coronavirus rules.

School officials notified the campus community of the disciplinary actions and investigations Tuesday night. Video of the party was posted on social media.

Eight on-campus students and two faculty and staff have tested positive for the virus. In other virus news, the state on Wednesday surpassed 1 million coronavirus tests. Officials say the median time for results to come back was one day.