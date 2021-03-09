UK COVID-19 variant expected to become predominant strain of virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The highly contagious UK variant of COVID-19 has been rapidly spreading in the U.S.

According to the CDC, the variant is expected to become the predominant strain of the virus this month.

The latest CDC report on COVID-19 cases caused by this variant in the U.S. shows that just over 3,000 cases have been reported so far.

CDC officials have expressed concern over the stalling in decreased new cases daily, fueled by COVID-19 variants. They are asking people to double their efforts in all protective measures, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Jada Greene of Springfield told 22News, “I feel as though we need to take the same precautions to keep everybody safe. Continue wearing a mask and use hand sanitizer. Take the same precautions to be safe.”

The UK variant was first detected in the U.S. at the end of December last year.

According to the CDC, this variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants.