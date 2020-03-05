UMass allowing students to stay on campus during spring break because of Coronavirus travel concerns

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)- The coronavirus has been affecting thousands all over the world and now state government and UMass officials are taking preventive measures to make sure it doesn’t impact students at colleges and universities in Massachusetts.

UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy spoke at the Governor’s news conference Wednesday on Coronavirus emergency response.

UMass has more than 3400 international students on campus and the university’s chancellor said students have the option to stay on campus during spring break.

The decision was made to assist people who need to cancel or revise travel plans due to coronavirus.

22News spoke with two students who had to cancel their spring break trip to Japan.

“We were definitely a little disappointed and we were trying to prolong the idea that we could go on it and we were just trying to keep up to date with all the corona action worldwide and it really opened our eyes to all the places being affected. We’re now just trying to get our money back from the trip,” UMass student Christopher Decaro said.

One of the students lives locally but said he’s glad to know students don’t have to take a risk on bringing the virus back to campus.

“If they didn’t have break houses and didn’t want to go home they would have to find a place to stay or go home and risk infection so it’s great that they can stay here and have a place to stay and eat,” UMass student Michael Mickay said.

Concerns about the Coronavirus have also caused Bay Path University to cancel a planned student trip to Portugal.