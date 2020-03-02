UMass Amherst suspends study-abroad program to Italy amid Coronavirus outbreak

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – As Coronavirus outbreaks continue, one local university is taking steps to protect its students.

UMass Amherst has suspended its study-abroad program to Italy following a U.S. travel advisory.

“I definitely think it’s something that needs to be done just for the safety and well-being of UMass students abroad,” UMass Amherst Sophomore, Alec Robitc said.

The university is asking all students who are currently in the country to return home immediately. The travel warning for Italy has increased to Level three as the Coronavirus continues to spread across the country. All students are asked to return by March 6.

Deputy Director for UMass Amherst’s Media Relations, Mary Dettloff said Student’s will be reimbursed up to $500 for any fees.

“I see where they are coming from to avoid certain outbreaks and things like that,” UMass Amherst Freshman, Saad Kofahi said.

Italy has the most Coronavirus cases of any country outside of Asia. The country reported a 50% increase in Coronavirus cases Sunday and 34 people have died.

Smith College has also suspended study abroad programs in countries with level three warnings.