UMass system transitioning to remote learning over coronavirus concerns

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts system has become the latest university to transition to remote learning in response to concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

UMass President Martin Meehan announced the decision Wednesday in a letter to members of the university board of trustees.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and communities. The complex and fast-evolving challenges posed by this virus require decisive, proactive measures, and we have an obligation to do our part in mitigating the spread of the virus here in Massachusetts,” Meehan wrote.

Meehan noted that they are not closing campuses or satellite sites, and that the implementation of the plan will vary among the system’s campuses.

“Each campus is examining housing strategies to accommodate students with certain needs, such as WiFi access, housing, etc.,” Meehan wrote.

The transition to remote learning will begin on March 23 for UMass Amherst students and UMass Boston students, next week for students of UMass Dartmouth and UMass Lowell, and tomorrow for UMass Medical students. Classes will be taught remotely through web, video, and teleconferencing tools throughout the system through Friday, April 3.

A decision will be made by April 1 on whether to extend remote learning beyond Monday, April 6.

The UMass system joins Amherst, Smith, and Mount Holyoke Colleges, which all announced this week their intention to transition to remote learning following the conclusion of spring break.

