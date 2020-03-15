UMMC student tests positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A University of Mississippi Medical Center student has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). According to UMMC, the student is currently in self-isolation at home.

The student recently returned from a spring break trip out of state and began feeling symptoms related to virus. DNA samples taken from the student and tested by the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory were found to be positive for COVID-19.

After returning from the trip out of state, the student has not visited the UMMC campus.