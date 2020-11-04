University of Texas: Weather does not play significant role in COVID-19 spread

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s something that’s been studied since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic: how the virus spreads in warm, humid weather compared to cold, dry conditions. There was a hope cases in the summer would plummet as the virus itself transmits more easily in cold and dry conditions, but cases continued to increase.

Now, a University of Texas at Austin study confirms that it’s human behavior, rather than the weather, that’s overwhelmingly affecting the spread of COVID-19.

They studied counties, states, countries, and world regions.

At the county scale, the weather’s relative importance was less than 3 percent.

This is in contrast to the top contributing factors to COVID-19 growth: taking trips and spending time away from home, as well as population and urban density.

Relative importance of COVID-19 growth: