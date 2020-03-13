1  of  61
UPDATE: South Dakota lawmaker tests negative for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Spencer Gosch.

UPDATED 10:10 a.m. March 13.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota lawmaker who said he was being tested for a “serious medical situation” announced he did not test positive for COVID-19 Friday morning.

Rep. Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) tests came back negative for COVID-19.

Gosch’s illness came as legislators were hammering out the final details of the state’s FY2021 budget– the last item needed to be passed to end the main run of this year’s Legislative Session.

March 12

A South Dakota lawmaker is being tested for a “serious medical situation.”

House Speaker Steven Haugaard announced to the chamber Rep. Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) was not feeling well on Wednesday and his condition worsened overnight, according to South Dakota Broadcasters Association reports.

State employees working inside in the House chamber also received emails indicating that testing for COVID-19 was underway.

As of Wednesday, there were 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, including one death. At last update, there were 11 pending cases.

This is a developing story.

