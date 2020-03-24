1  of  5
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Trump says he wants 'country opened' by Easter, Tokyo Olympics postponed, and more on the coronavirus pandemic
Update: Two COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A second COVID-19 death in Arkansas has been announced.

Governor Asa Hutchinson provided the update in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The victim was described as being in their 50’s and located in Central Arkansas.

More details to come.

Original story:

CONWAY, Ark.- The Faulkner County Coroner’s Office confirms Arkansas’s first coronavirus death.

According to the coroner’s office, a 91-year-old man died at the Conway Regional Medical Center around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

