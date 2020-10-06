URI requires every student to get tested for the coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is requiring all students to get tested for the coronavirus and is setting up two testing locations on campus.

The mandatory testing, announced Monday that applies to asymptomatic students who live on and off-campus, is to assess the overall health of the entire student body. The school said the goal is to continue in-person classes through Thanksgiving. Students with coronavirus symptoms should call university health services.

The school had 66 positive tests between Sept. 28 and Sunday but remains within the positivity rate recommended by the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.