Vaccination clinic at the Holyoke library

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The new year has brought an upsurge in first time COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots here in western Massachusetts.

One Holyoke resident, Carol Battersby told 22News, “Well I’m so happy I got my booster to protect myself, my loved ones, and my coworkers.”

Carol Battersby is one of many who either got their booster or first shot vaccination at the Holyoke Public Library clinic, run by the Behavioral Health Network of Western Massachusetts.

The Health Network’s Jackie James has been seeing what she believes is an unmistakable shift towards pro-vaccination.

James stated, “People are coming around and getting vaccinated, Why were they so reluctant at the beginning. I just think it’s lack of information and scared, you know, but we vaccinated 157 people two days ago.”

For senior citizen Jesse Martin of Holyoke, getting vaccinated is just good common sense.

“My feeling is I’m being responsible, I’m sixty five years old, and I didn’t get to be sixty five without being vaccinated. I don’t think that some people don’t understand, especially younger people,” said Martin.

But that too may be changing, as this 11 year old proudly displays the band aid over her initial covid vaccination.

The makeshift Covid vaccination clinic remained busy throughout the morning, delighting both the Behavioral Network staff and the families taking time out of their weekend to feel better protected from the pandemic.