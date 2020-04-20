Vermont Governor announces loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

GUILFORD, Vt. (WWLP) – Vermont Governor Phil Scott has announced the state will be loosening some of its restrictions starting this week as they begin to start reopening its economy.

Vermont is beginning to see a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Governor Phil Scott Friday outlined a five-point plan to reopen the state while continuing to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Part of that plan includes certain businesses such as construction, property management and municipal clerks to return to work Monday, with social distancing measures in place. These businesses will be allowed a maximum of two workers only. Farmer’s markets will be able to operate with strict social distancing guidelines in place on May 1.

22News stopped by the Vermont Welcome Center in Guilford to get an idea on what people thought of loosening the restrictions.

Michael Pastore, a New Jersey native, told 22News that he thinks its a good idea to reopen and have people working in the state of Vermont, “I think it’s good to get back people working again. I think it can’t be too quick to jump to it, this is something that jumped around the world in a matter of months so we need to take some precautions.”

Just across the Hudson River, Jim Van Schaizk of New York said that reopening is a process that has to happen and that we should be on the lookout for another spike of COVID-19, “I think it’s something that we have to do, we just have to do it intelligently and keep abreast of how the disease is responding and be ready to tighten things up again if there is another spike.”

Sunday marked one month since Vermont’s first COVID-19 death. The state has recorded 38 coronavirus related deaths since the outbreak began.

More than 97% of the U.S. population is currently under a stay-at-home or shelter in place order as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Vermont Governor Scott issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order that has been extended until May 15. Governor Scott said Vermonters should continue to work from home for the foreseeable future.