Vermont residents being optimistic but cautious as state plans to reopen

GUILFORD, VT. (WWLP) – During the upcoming week, Vermont businesses will be required to undergo training as they get ready to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says Vermont retailers will be able to reopen next Monday, May 18, as long as businesses follow strict new guidelines.

Gov. Scott says restrictions would include limits on the number of customers, no more than 25 percent of the maximum legal capacity. Customers will not be required to wear face coverings, but it will be encouraged.

Vermont is one of the only states in the U..S that is not allowing big box stores to sell non-essential items. But there is some optimistic news, The Scott administration recently began allowing hospitals to schedule elective procedures and non-essential appointments.

Vermont residents such as Alex Farley, of Brattleboro, told 22News that the reopening still has him cautiously optimistic.

“I’m not sure if I’m fully comfortable going into restaurants just yet, I can see where it would be okay in some cases,” said Farley. “I know some states are limiting it to 25 percent capacity. I’m personally looking forward to going to coffee shops again.”

As of Sunday, Vermont health officials reported 927 coronavirus cases in the state and 53 deaths. To put that in comparison, Massachusetts has more than 77,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths.

Scott says Vermont has the third-lowest rate of COVID case growth in the country, but he says it is critical that residents remain cautious given the situation in neighboring states, like Massachusetts, where the rate of new cases remains high.

We just have to do it intelligently and keep abreast of how the disease is responding and be ready to tighten things up again if there is another spike. The CDC has announced new COVID-19 symptoms, which include muscle aches, a sore throat and a loss of smell.