Vice President Harris gets COVID booster

WASHINTON (WWLP) — Vice President Kamala Harris received her COVID booster shot Saturday in Washington, DC

According to a senior advisor to the vice president, Harris got a third shot of the Moderna vaccine. As vice president, her official duties put her at an increased risk of becoming exposed to the virus. Additionally, she wants the public to see how easy it is to receive the COVID booster.

Harris received her first dose in December, and the second shot she received in January several days after taking office. After getting the shot, the vice president encouraged others to do the same.

“As we have said from the beginning, the vaccines are free, they are safe, and they will save your life. And we’ve all seen the videos of folks who are in an ICU bed who were not vaccinated, with tears begging people, including their family members to get vaccinated,” she said.

The CDC has authorized the Moderna booster for individuals who received their second dose over six months ago and are over the age of 65.