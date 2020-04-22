VIRGINIA RESPONDS:Questions answered about the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News will host a virtual town hall with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam; Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine; and Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner of Population Health at Virginia Department of Health, tonight at 7 p.m.

The town hall will be broadcast on 8 News and streamed live on WRIC.com.

During “Virginia Responds,” Northam, Kaine, Warner and Forlano will answer questions from viewers about the coronavirus outbreak in the commonwealth.

Users submitted video questions for the town hall through Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #VIRGINIARESPONDS.

Prior to “Virginia Responds,” Sen. Tim Kaine answered questions about the coronavirus outbreak in Spanish for 8News.

