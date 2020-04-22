Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine answers your questions about the coronavirus outbreak in Spanish

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine answered questions about the coronavirus outbreak in Spanish prior to tonight’s virtual town hall.

The senator answered three questions for the local Spanish-speaking community and has previously participated in other Spanish-language forums.

8News asked the senator:

What is the latest on testing and help from the federal government to make more testing available?

Are there any plans to start a COVID-19 relief fund for undocumented workers? And why can’t people with a Tax ID, and who pay taxes, qualify for a stimulus check?

Can you explain what small business loan programs mean for latino-owned stores?

Visit the Hoy En RVA channel from 8News for more local news for the latino community.

Watch Virginia Responds, a virtual town hall from 8News with Gov. Ralph Northam, Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and Dr. Laurie Forlano answering your questions about the coronavirus.

RELATED: Nexstar Broadcasting to host statewide LIVE virtual town hall with Va. Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine