Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 356 deaths reported out of 15,202 cases of COVID-19
Watch Live
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Virus vials OK after crash; drive-thru confessions heard

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) – Police say a car carrying samples to be tested for the coronavirus crashed Tuesday near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border, but the samples were not harmed.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman says first responders were initially concerned that the samples may have spilled when liquid was found at the scene, but it turned out to be the driver’s coffee.

Massachusetts Public Safety Secretary Thomas Turco has tested positive for the virus.

And in Chelmsford, north of Boston, priests are taking drive-thru Holy Week confessions from the faithful as they combine spirituality with the need to maintain social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories