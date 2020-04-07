Virus vials OK after crash; drive-thru confessions heard

BOSTON (AP) – Police say a car carrying samples to be tested for the coronavirus crashed Tuesday near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border, but the samples were not harmed.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman says first responders were initially concerned that the samples may have spilled when liquid was found at the scene, but it turned out to be the driver’s coffee.

Massachusetts Public Safety Secretary Thomas Turco has tested positive for the virus.

And in Chelmsford, north of Boston, priests are taking drive-thru Holy Week confessions from the faithful as they combine spirituality with the need to maintain social distancing.