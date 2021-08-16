Visiting New York City soon? You’ll need proof of vaccination

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are going to New York City this week, you will need to have a vaccine card or a digital copy on hand if you want to enjoy the city.

But, what do you do if you have lost your vaccine card?

22News spoke with Jeanne Galloway, the director of public health in West Springfield, and she said you can get proof of your COVID-19 vaccine if you lost it, but it won’t be the same card. One way is to go to your primary care physician to print out your vaccine records. Your doctor should have access to the state Immunization Information System, also known as MIIS.

Galloway told 22News, “There’s also a form you can download from the state’s website to fill out and send back into the state for them to print out that same document for you.”

If you do have your vaccine card on hand, Galloway suggests that you should take photos of it so you have a digital copy on your phone.



