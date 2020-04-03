1  of  6
Thousands of inmates to be released over coronavirus concerns in Massachusetts jails, prisons Massachusetts DPH: 192 deaths reported out of 10,402 cases of COVID-19 City of Chicopee announces first death from COVID-19, 51 confirmed cases ADVISORY ISSUED: Springfield asking residents to wear face coverings in public USPS reports 3 COVID-19 cases at Westfield Post Office 21 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers Home; 59 residents positive for COVID-19
Walmart to limit stores to 20 percent capacity starting Saturday

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Walmart will start limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at once, to about 20 percent of each store’s capacity.

The chain announced the news on its website Friday.

To manage the new restriction, store associates will mark a line at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there. Customers will be admitted one-by-one and counted.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be let inside on a one-in, one-out basis.

Stores will also institute one-way movement through aisles in many stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.

