BOSTON (SHNS) - Ballot question campaigns will be able to collect the 13,000-plus signatures they need over the coming weeks electronically under a new court judgment agreed to by Secretary of State William Galvin.

In a resolution partly mirroring relief already granted to legislative and Congressional candidates, the Supreme Judicial Court issued judgment late Wednesday allowing proponents of four initiative petitions to solicit digital signatures rather than pen-on-paper versions to limit COVID-19 transmission risks.