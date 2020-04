BOSTON (WWLP) - The number of veteran deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers Home has continued to grow; now standing at 21 as of Friday afternoon.

The new numbers were announced by Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders during a news conference at the State House. Sudders said that 21 residents of the Soldiers Home have died, with 15 of them having tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the veterans tested negative for the virus, while the cause of death for one veteran remains unknown. Three other tests are still pending.