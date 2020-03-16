WATCH LIVE 3:30PM: Coronavirus task force holds news conference
(NBC News) – Members of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, hold a news briefing at the White House.
MAP: Interactive Coronavirus Cases
LINKS: Coronavirus Information
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800
Latest News:
- Fake coronavirus tests seized
- Sanitizer hoarder under investigation
- Holyoke man accused of pocketing more than $30K in illegal winnings from MGM Springfield
- WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus Task Force news conference
- VIDEO: President and CEO of Baystate Health answers COVID-19 questions on 22News
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.