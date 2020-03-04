WATCH LIVE: Gov. Baker holds news conference on coronavirus

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As of last week, over 500 people have been in self-quarantine in the state due to the coronavirus.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 608 people have been in self-quarantine. Of those, 377 people have completed monitoring and are no longer quarantined while 231 people are still.

On March 2, DPH announced its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus since testing started on February 28. The woman is in her 20s from Norfolk County and recently traveled to Italy with a school group. She became symptomatic and is now recovering at her home.

We are grateful this individual is recovering. We understand the concern this new virus is causing, and our state’s ability to quickly test for the virus is a positive development. The risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low in Massachusetts. Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

12 residents including the first confirmed case have been tested by Massachusetts public health officials since January. Of those 12, DPH said three have been tested since February 28 when the State Public Health began testing patients for the coronavirus.

