Officials provide update on coronavirus response in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno and city officials provide an update about the coronavirus in Massachusetts Friday.

A news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office:

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will join with Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick, Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi and Emergency Preparedness Director Bob Hassett to provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the Coronavirus and provide clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures. 

Springfield Public Schools staff members under self-quarantine for coronavirus

