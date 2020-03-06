Officials provide update on coronavirus response in Springfield

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf Friday confirmed the first two presumptive positive cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania, one being in Wayne County, and reminded residents that the commonwealth is prepared to respond to community spread of this virus.

“We anticipated this very scenario and have been preparing for Pennsylvanians to become impacted by this virus,” Governor Wolf said. “This is not the first rapidly-spreading virus we have faced in our commonwealth and it will not be the last. We are prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus.”