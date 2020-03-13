WATCH LIVE: Springfield Mayor and Superintendent to make announcement

Watch 22News Live at 4:15 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Hampden county schools have issued closings due to coronavirus concerns. Springfield public schools have yet to announce any closures.

The Springfield Mayor’s Office sent a news release to 22News indicating an “important announcement” is scheduled at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall. Mayor Sarno, Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick, and Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will be in City Hall for the announcement.

