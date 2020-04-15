1  of  5
WATCH: Northam extends shutdown of nonessential businesses, ban on gatherings of 10 or more until May 8

by: Dean Mirshahi

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed an executive order in March that temporarily prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people and put restrictions on businesses until April 23. The governor is expected to extend those restrictions Wednesday during the state’s COVID-19 briefing.

Virginia health officials reported 195 COVID-19 deaths in the state as of Wednesday, an increase of 41 deaths from the total reported on Tuesday. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 6,500 cases and 1,048 people in the hospital.

