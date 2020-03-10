West Springfield High School Ireland trip canceled over coronavirus concerns

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A planned trip to Ireland for students of West Springfield High School has been cancelled, due to ongoing concerns over the global spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, Interim Superintendent of Schools Timothy Connor said that the district is remaining in close communication with local, state, and federal health officials, but noted that there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the school system.

Many public school districts, as well as colleges and universities, have curtailed international travel as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. Just last week, Bay Path University canceled a nine-day student trip to Portugal.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has been discouraging schools and colleges from continuing international trips while the virus continues its global spread.